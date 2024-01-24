Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Purchases 224,965 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,965 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 1.9% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.51% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $27,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.43. 1,853,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,088. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.