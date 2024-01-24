Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 467,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,658 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 1.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $20,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth $6,576,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,604,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,822,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.20. 7,676,556 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

