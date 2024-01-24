Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,956 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.19% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $14,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.20. 2,205,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,360. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.96.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

