Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Lowers Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,527 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 241.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAN traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 942,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,057. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

