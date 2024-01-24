Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,045 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,009 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,282,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,601. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

