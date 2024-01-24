Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of Koss stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a market cap of $27.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of -0.89. Koss has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $6.75.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Koss in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koss by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koss in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

