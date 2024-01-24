Komodo (KMD) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $32.14 million and approximately $473,972.17 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00055115 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00054406 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00019162 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

