Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.37-$0.41 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.98. 3,167,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

