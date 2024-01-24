kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.65

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.65 and last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 442405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$273.57 million, a PE ratio of -23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.53 million. kneat.com had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 49.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

