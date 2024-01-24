Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.04% from the company’s previous close.

KVYO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

KVYO traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 480,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,482. Klaviyo has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $39.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.06.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

