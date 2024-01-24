KLA (KLAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.87 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.
KLA Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $619.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $564.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $628.29. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.00.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
