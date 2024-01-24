Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

NASDAQ KNTE opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

