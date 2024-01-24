Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $24.42

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.42, but opened at $23.40. Kenon shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 840 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Kenon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEN

Kenon Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported ($3.83) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 158.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Kenon by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,296,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kenon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kenon by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 40,608 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kenon by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 84,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Kenon by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 63,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.