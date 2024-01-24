Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Price Target to $51.00

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s current price.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

EFSC stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,087. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $212.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

