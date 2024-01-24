Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Raymond James

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s current price.

Karooooo Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KARO stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Karooooo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Karooooo by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Karooooo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Karooooo by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karooooo by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $93,000.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.