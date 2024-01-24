Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2024

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

Kansas City Life Insurance Price Performance

OTCMKTS KCLI traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $122.63 million during the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.