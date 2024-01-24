JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Declares Dividend of GBX 3.60 (LON:JMI)

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Price Performance

Shares of LON JMI opened at GBX 285.30 ($3.63) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The stock has a market cap of £222.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,781.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 277.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 266.69. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies has a 52 week low of GBX 229 ($2.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 303.18 ($3.85).

Get JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies news, insider Katrina Hart purchased 3,755 shares of JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £9,950.75 ($12,643.90). In related news, insider Gordon Humphries acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £5,200 ($6,607.37). Also, insider Katrina Hart bought 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.75 ($12,643.90). Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.