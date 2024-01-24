JPMorgan Mid Cap (LON:JMF) Announces GBX 14 Dividend

JPMorgan Mid Cap (LON:JMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Mid Cap Price Performance
JMF stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 914 ($11.61). 56,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,949. The company has a market cap of £196.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,392.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 912.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 886.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Mid Cap has a 12-month low of GBX 762 ($9.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 980 ($12.45).
JPMorgan Mid Cap Company Profile
