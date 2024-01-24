JPMorgan Mid Cap (LON:JMF) Announces GBX 14 Dividend

JPMorgan Mid Cap (LON:JMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JMF stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 914 ($11.61). 56,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,949. The company has a market cap of £196.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,392.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 912.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 886.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Mid Cap has a 12-month low of GBX 762 ($9.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 980 ($12.45).

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

