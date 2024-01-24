JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Stake Cut by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMEE. Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,801,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,431,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,502 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMEE traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $912.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $54.47.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

