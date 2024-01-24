JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 82,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 44,534 shares.The stock last traded at $53.42 and had previously closed at $52.84.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $913.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMEE. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,801,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,431,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,502 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,211,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.