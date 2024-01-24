JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 341,917 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 189,225 shares.The stock last traded at $45.51 and had previously closed at $45.46.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

