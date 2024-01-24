JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $610.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $610.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $492.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $477.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.99. Netflix has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $503.41. The company has a market capitalization of $215.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

