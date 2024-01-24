Jet Protocol (JET) Price Up 75% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $9.89 million and approximately $242,544.61 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 75% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00017964 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022850 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,048.71 or 0.99928616 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011384 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00208334 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00536381 USD and is up 38.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $248,600.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

