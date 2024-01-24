JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 447 ($5.68).
In other news, insider Andy Higginson bought 45,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £49,580.83 ($62,999.78). Insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
