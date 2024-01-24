Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.53

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.53 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 85473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,934,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,458,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

