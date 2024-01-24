James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 226,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the previous session’s volume of 59,318 shares.The stock last traded at $36.14 and had previously closed at $37.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

James Hardie Industries Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $998.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.33 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 13.16%. James Hardie Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 125.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 327.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

