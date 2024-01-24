Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $404.88. 654,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $469.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.96. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.50 and a 52-week high of $541.21.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 26.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.80.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

