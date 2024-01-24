Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes $361,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CFO Glenn Coleman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,910.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $34.84. 814,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,359. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

