Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,682 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,528,000 after purchasing an additional 221,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Jabil Stock Up 1.5 %

JBL stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.00. The company had a trading volume of 311,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.73. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,057 shares of company stock worth $10,749,771 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

