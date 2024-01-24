Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 356 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.23.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.58. 505,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.10. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 327.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

