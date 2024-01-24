Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 2,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.2% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,277.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock traded up $13.58 on Wednesday, hitting $2,335.40. 43,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,257.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,046.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,352.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

