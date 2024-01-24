Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $9.25 on Wednesday, hitting $306.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,199. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.26 and a twelve month high of $306.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.15 and a 200-day moving average of $194.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,093.98, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Argus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.68.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

