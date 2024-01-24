Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,138 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,138 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 57,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.00. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $67.66.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $7,875,640.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,321,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,902,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $7,875,640.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,321,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,078,423 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

