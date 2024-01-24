Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,117 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 479,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 158,477 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 10,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 165,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.40. 3,758,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,338,501. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

