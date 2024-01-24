Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $494,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 409.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 293,758 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,797,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 10,781.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,531 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $1,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB remained flat at $122.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. 842,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,927. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.61.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

