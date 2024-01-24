Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $396.00. The stock had a trading volume of 155,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.80 and a twelve month high of $438.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.54 and a 200 day moving average of $400.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ODFL. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.89.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

