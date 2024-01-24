Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $323,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 81,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 33.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 169.0% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 68,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,678,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,412,219. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $208.06 billion, a PE ratio of -122.22, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.17.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

