Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.42. 1,117,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,188,906. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.21.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

