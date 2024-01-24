Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4,247.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 138,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 207.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 188,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,602,000 after acquiring an additional 127,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,764.99. 26,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,334. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,783.52. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,629.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,562.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,561 shares of company stock worth $55,557,316. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

