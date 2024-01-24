Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,915 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HP by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,645 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $91,249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.83. 2,675,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,967,169. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

