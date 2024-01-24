Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 160.5% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.46. 511,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,335. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.85 and its 200-day moving average is $105.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

