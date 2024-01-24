Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 618 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,446 shares of company stock worth $24,628,376. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe stock traded up $16.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $613.95. 1,443,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,579. The firm has a market cap of $277.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $601.04 and a 200 day moving average of $558.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

