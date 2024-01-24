J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Chairman Sells 4,000 Shares

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.89. 427,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,073. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $209.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.65.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

