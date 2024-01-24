Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.29

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.29 and last traded at C$14.11, with a volume of 750203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.67.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.36.
Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. On average, research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.5561036 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
