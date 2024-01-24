iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.56. 863,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

