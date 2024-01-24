iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 87.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,453 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 72,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 58.9% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,955. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.96. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.