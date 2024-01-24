iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB remained flat at $104.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,237. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average is $104.03. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.50 and a twelve month high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.