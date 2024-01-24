iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $183.72

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $183.72 and last traded at $183.68, with a volume of 26783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.26.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

