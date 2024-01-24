iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.64

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.64 and last traded at $105.17, with a volume of 219535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

