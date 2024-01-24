iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $150.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,906. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $158.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

